Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office helicopter makes emergency landing in field in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office helicopter made an emergency landing in Plant City at about 4 p.m. Wednesday (May 1) in a field off of County Road 39, according to HCSO.

The helicopter had two people on board, and neither person was injured, but according to HCSO, the helicopter was damaged.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said that the helicopter will be grounded while an investigation is conducted.

“HCSO is committed to maintaining the highest safety standards for its fleet and will take necessary steps to fully investigate the cause of the incident,” Sheriff Chronister said.

Corporal Jeramy Butler was flying the helicopter, and the passenger was Sheriff’s Pilot Robert Bateman.

Butler has been with the HCSO aviation unit since 2014 and has no reported flight incidents, according to HCSO.

Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.