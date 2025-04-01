Hillsborough County Sheriff arrests man for alleged $20,000 gold bar theft

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff (HCSO) arrested a man after he allegedly stole $20,000 in gold bars.

HCSO said that on March 6, a man approached a UPS driver who was delivering gold bars to the 14900 block of Aire Place.

The man, later identified as Vitalijs Apetenoks, 33, gave the UPS driver a fake ID that claimed he was getting the package.

The UPS driver gave Apetenoks the package. HCSO said that the owner later reported the theft.

Detectives were able to identify Apetenoks from a doorbell camera at home.

Watch the doorbell camera video

Doorbell camera video

HCSO said they issued a warrant for his arrest on March 13, and he was located at Newark International Airport in New Jersey, attempting to leave the country on March 17.

Apetenoks faces multiple charges, including organized fraud, $20,000 to $50,000.