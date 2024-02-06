Hillsborough County school custodian saves student choking on chip

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Public Schools said a custodian saved a student from choking during lunch on Feb. 2.

On Feb. 2, Mulrennan Middle School head custodian Mohammed Hammad saved a student who was choking on a chip.

Hammad, known to students as "Mr. Moe," was in the cafeteria when he noticed a 7th-grade student, Xzavier Wilson, slamming down his phone and running to a garbage can.

Mr. Moe noticed the unusual behavior and followed Wilson.

“I asked Xzavier if he could speak, and he shook his head no,” said Mr. Moe. “He looked extremely panicked.”

Mr. Moe then performed the Heimlich maneuver on Wilson, and after three tries, he was able to dislodge the chip from his throat.

“It was scary,” said Wilson. “Mr. Moe is my hero. He saved my life.”

This was not the first time Mr. Moe saved a choking student. About three or four months ago, he saved another student who was also choking on a chip.