Hillsborough County prescribed burns to save lives and environment

HILLSBOROUGH CO, FLA. — Over the last week or so, we’ve been showing unbelievable images of the wildfires that are burning out of control in California. But you might have noticed some flames near Wimauma coming from the Balm Scrub Preserve.

They were set on purpose. It’s called a prescribed burn. They’re set for several reasons: provide food and cover to wildlife, reduce invasive plants, and reduce fuel levels.

“In this habitat, fuel is the dead vegetation, the grass, the palmettos, and things like that,” Mike Jones said.

Jones works for the County as the woodland and fire crew lead. He said we currently have a lot of fuel in the area due to hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“By reducing those fuels, it’s easier to stop a fire,” he said. “If we were to have a wildfire.”

Like the one burning in California right now.

“I don’t fight fires in California, so I can’t really speak to what’s happening out there too much,” he said. “But it is a reminder of how important it is and how important our work is to continue to do this and burn these fuels so we don’t have a situation like that.”

They plan these prescribed burns three months to a year beforehand, and they take everything into account, especially current weather conditions like wind speed and rain.

“And we always leave an area out for the wildlife to safely get out,” said Jones.

The county has a prescribed fire fest coming up on Jan. 25. It will be at 9 a.m. at Edward Medard Conservation Park. Everyone is encouraged to attend and to learn more about these fires and their importance.