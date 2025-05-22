Hillsborough County hosts State Attorney Academy to inspire future legal professionals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — As college students wrap up their undergraduate studies and think about what happens next, the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office is showing them what life working for its office looks like.

About 25 undergraduate students have spent the week going through the State Attorney Academy, an immersive experience designed to provide hands-on insights into the role of prosecutors and the workings of the judicial system.

“These students are here to learn what we do as prosecutors, work with our law enforcement partners, and experience court proceedings firsthand. It’s a rare opportunity for them to get a taste of the legal world,” Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez said.

The academy comes at a time when many prosecutor's offices across the nation face staffing shortages. However, Lopez noted that Hillsborough County is currently “fully staffed” and not experiencing the backlogs that have plagued other jurisdictions.

“We were down about 11-12% a few years ago, but thanks to our recruitment efforts and community support, we’re in a good place now,” she added.

One of the unique aspects of Hillsborough County's approach is its commitment to nurturing young talent through initiatives like the State Attorney Academy. Lopez highlighted that the program was conceptualized by one of her chief assistant state attorneys, demonstrating a proactive effort to engage with potential future legal practitioners.

“These students will eventually go to law school and may become certified legal interns, leading them to opportunities within our office. The secret is in our collaboration and commitment to community improvement,” she explained.

Students participating in the academy expressed their enthusiasm for the experience. Takaiya Soubenir, a senior at the University of South Florida, is only a semester away from making the decision to attend law school or not.

“Coming to the program, I didn't know if I wanted to go to law school. I was so indecisive. I was like, I don't know what I'm gonna do,” she shared.

She said she's learned a lot through the program.

"You can read all you want, but like being in person and seeing the court proceedings and talking to these actual attorneys and lawyers and stuff, you can get way more information, like, way more insight about things than just looking online," she said.

Chloe Sansone, a rising sophomore at Florida State University, echoed Soubenir's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of early exposure to the legal field.

“I think it's so important, especially in the earlier years, like, we're still kind of figuring out, like, what exactly we want to do. So, this has really been, like an eye-opening opportunity,” she said.

As the inaugural class of the State Attorney Academy wraps up, both leaders and students alike expressed hope for its continuation in the coming years. “It’s been a fantastic experience, and I hope this program becomes a staple for future law students,” Souvenir said.