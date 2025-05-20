Watch Now
Hillsborough County extends feedback period on stormwater system impact from hurricanes

Hillsborough County is expanding the time homeowners have to give them feedback on the area’s stormwater system.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County is expanding the time homeowners have to give them feedback on the area’s stormwater system.

The county has been hosting meetings since the middle of April to gather information on the extent of last year’s hurricanes' impact.

The last in-person meeting was Monday evening, but you can still provide input on an online survey.


