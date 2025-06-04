Florida minors who distribute drugs causing fatal overdoses to be prosecuted for murder

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it will announce an update regarding a new Florida law on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, the law was sparked by the death of 17-year-old Devin Ramos, who died after he unknowingly ingested a fentanyl-laced pill given to him by another minor.

"This dealer, simply because he was a juvenile, could not be held accountable," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Now, a new Florida law is aiming to change that. Effective July 1, the law will allow minors who distribute narcotics that cause a fatal overdose to be prosecuted for murder.

"You make an adult decision and you kill someone, you face adult consequences," State Attorney Suzy Lopez said on Wednesday.

Ramos' mother, Amy Olmdea, spoke tearfully at the press conference about her son.

"My son had such a huge heart and a kind soul," she said. "I knew I wanted justice for Devin."

Sheriff Chronister said this will be another "tool in the toolbox" to fight the opioid crisis.