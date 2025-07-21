Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Temple Terrace asks residents to help conserve water during water tank repairs

While Temple Terrace is repairing a water tank, they are asking residents to help conserve water by refraining from unnecessary use, like washing the car or watering the lawn.
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Residents of Temple Terrace are being asked to conserve water after one of the city’s water tanks was shut down for repairs.

For the past week, the city’s Sunningdale Water Tank has been temporarily shut down as the city works to repair a crack in the foundation.

“They had to drain the tank to make the repair. Maintaining the pressure in the system made it a little more challenging,” said City Manager Carlos Baía.

To avoid straining the system, the city is asking residents to avoid non-essential water use, such as washing cars, watering plants, or filling up pools.

“There will be less pressure throughout the system, which means that the remaining pumps in our system will be working at a much higher rate, which taxes the system, creates a lot of strain, which makes the system more probable to break downs, which will only aggravate the pressure issues,” said Baía.

The city said these repairs have no effect on drinking water quality or usage. This weekend Hillsborough County put out a Heat Advisory urging people to stay hydrated.

“All I do is my normal thing. I get up in the morning, shower, that’s it. If I’m out and about like right now, I go home and shower again, that’s it,” said resident Mateen Walker.

“I just run my water when I need to, I rinse my dishes off as I’m washing, so I just kept it running,” said resident Laterrell Ward.

Temple Terrace expects to have the water tank back up and running by Tuesday.

