HCSO investigates shooting at a Brandon park

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a shooting at a park in Brandon Sunday morning.
The shooting, which happened at Paul Sanders Park, stemmed from a domestic dispute, deputies said.
A female victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital and is described as being in stable condition.
The suspect was taken into custody, and no further information was provided.
