Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

HCSO investigates shooting at a Brandon park

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
and last updated

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a shooting at a park in Brandon Sunday morning.

The shooting, which happened at Paul Sanders Park, stemmed from a domestic dispute, deputies said.

A female victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital and is described as being in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody, and no further information was provided.

"They need to be aware that they’re putting families at risk”
A used truck owner has issued a complaint to the Florida Attorney General after a technician discovers "hack job" airbag repair.

Used truck buyer contacts Florida Attorney General after technician discovers 'hack job' airbag repair

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.