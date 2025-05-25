HCSO on scene of deputy-involved shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting at on the 7500 block of Carlton Circle in Tampa.
Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer will update the media at 8 a.m. on this investigation.
This investigation will be conducted by FDLE.
No other information was available.
This is breaking news, please check back for more updates.
