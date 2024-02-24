HCSO: Murder suspect sought after stabbing

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities were searching for a homicide suspect on Friday after a man was found stabbed to death in Dover.

At 11:52 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) received a 911 call that the victim had been stabbed at a residential area on Mott Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a 31-year-old male who had suffered upper-body trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives learned that the stabbing occurred after two adult males had gotten into a fight.

"Our detectives are diligently gathering every piece of evidence and interviewing any witnesses to see what led to this tragic incident," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. "No matter the disagreement, violence is never the answer. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will ensure that the individual responsible for this senseless death is held accountable."

Deputies are asking anyone with any information about the incident to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

This is an ongoing investigation.