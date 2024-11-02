Watch Now
HCSO investigating shooting death at Waffle House

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a Waffle House in Riverview.
On Saturday, just after 3 a.m., HCSO’s Communications Center received a call reporting a shooting at a Waffle House located at 10041 US Highway 301 South.
When deputies arrived, they found an unresponsive adult male with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Sheriff's office said there would be an update at 6:30 a.m.

