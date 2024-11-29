HCSO investigating a murder-suicide in Lutz

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a murder-suicide in Lutz.
HCSO deputies said the 911 call center received a call telling law enforcement about two dead bodies inside a home on the 17700 block of Cranbrook Drive.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest updates online and on-air as they become available.
This week, an unlikely partnership between a sixth-grade student and a barbecue restaurant brought Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of hurricane victims across Pasco County.
Pasco County BBQ restaurant and middle school student team up to donate 500 turkeys