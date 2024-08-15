Watch Now
HCSO charges man who drove semi-truck into Tampa adult nightclub, killing 1, injuring 2

Police said the man had been kicked out before he returned with the semi
TAMPA, Fla. — A suspect who deputies say drove a semi-truck into an adult nightclub early Tuesday morning was charged.

The Tampa Police Department said officers arrived at the Emperors Gentleman's Club's parking lot on East Adamo Drive around 4:19 a.m. They found the truck, which had crashed into the front area of the building leading to the entrance.

Witnesses told police the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Dylan Fogle, had been kicked out for inappropriate behavior. He then returned to drive the truck into a group of six people standing near the entrance.

As a result, one man, Giovanni Soto, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital but have since been released.

After the crash, Fogle was also taken to a local hospital for injuries he sustained. At the hospital, it was determined that Fogle's blood alcohol content was above the legal 0.08 legal.

Once he was medically cleared, police transported Fogle to Orient Road Jail. He was charged with one felony count of murder in the first degree, two felony counts of attempted murder in the first degree, one felony count of vehicular homicide, two felony counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, and one felony count of DUI manslaughter.

