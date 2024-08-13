1 dead, 2 injured after Florida man drives semi-truck into adult nightclub

TAMPA, Fla. — One person is dead, and two more are injured after a man drove the cab of a semi-truck into an adult nightclub early Tuesday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said officers arrived at the Emperors Gentleman's Club's parking lot on East Adamo Drive around 4:19 a.m. They found the truck, which had crashed into the front area of the building leading to the entrance.

Witnesses told police the driver had been kicked out but returned to drive the truck into a group of people standing near the entrance.

As a result, one man was killed, and two others were injured but are expected to survive.

“This is an unbelievably tragic and completely avoidable incident," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "We will work to get justice for the victims and their families. We are thinking of all those impacted, including the innocent bystanders who witnessed this horrific ordeal.”

Police said the driver was taken into custody and is awaiting charges. He is currently hospitalized in critical but stable condition.