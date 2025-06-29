Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa woman charged with attempted murder after hitting man with truck: FHP

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Saturday after she hit intentionally a male victim with the truck she was driving, authorities said.

Armani Bellamy, 20, was arrested and taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a witness told troopers that he saw two vehicles parked on the Interstate 75 exit ramp to Morris Bridge Road at about 2:30 p.m.

The white male victim was standing at the rear of a Dodge Challenger, while Bellamy was in a Ford 250 pickup truck.

Bellamy rammed the Challenger twice, while the victim tried to wave her off, the report stated.

Bellamy then began to chase the victim on foot with the truck, the witness stated. She chased the victim up to a tree line and then got out of the vehicle and tried to flee the scene.

The witness said the victim was seen partially under the truck and in distress, the report stated.

A bystander stopped to render aid. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital with severe injuries.

Bellamy was arrested and charged additionally with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; aggravated battery with great bodily harm; and grand theft because the truck was reported stolen.

Pinellas County wakes up to storm damage after tornado rips through the area

The tornado ripped off roofs, snapped trees and scattered debris throughout the area, but thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported.

People across Pinellas County waking up to storm damage

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.