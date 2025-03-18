HCSO canine shot and killed while attacking neighbor's alpaca

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office canine was shot and killed as it attacked an alpaca Monday evening.

According to HCSO, Canine Brooks was let out by Master Deputy Charles Perdomo for a bathroom break in a fenced yard around 9:30 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, Brooks jumped the fence and ran into a wooded area behind the deputy's home.

Around 30 minutes later, a neighbor found Brooks actively attacking his alpaca. The neighbor, who didn't know Brooks was an HCSO canine, attempted to stop the attack by firing a shotgun to scare the dog away.

The HCSO said when that didn't stop the attack, the neighbor fired a second shot that killed Brooks. The alpaca reportedly sustained a minor injury to its leg.

HCSO said it was conducting a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.