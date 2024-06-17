Homicide investigation launched after man found dead in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in Tampa early Monday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they received a call just after 6:35 a.m. about the victim, who was found in the 1300 block of South 78th Street.

When they arrived, deputies found the victim, who they said had upper body trauma, and died after being shot.

"After this tragic loss of life, we urge anyone who has information about this homicide to come forward and assist our detectives," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Your cooperation is vital to bringing justice to the victim. Please get in touch with our detectives if you have any information that can help in this investigation."

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call their non-emergency line at 813-247-8200.