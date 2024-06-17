Body found in ditch in Tampa leads to arrest

TAMPA, Fla. — An arrest was made nearly two weeks after a man's body was found in a ditch in Tampa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Dayhan Ruenes Vinet, 32, for the June 4 murder of Yalexander Jimenez Felipe, 47.

Felipe was found in a ditch with upper body trauma near East Chelsea Street and Rachel Falls Drive around 6:34 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene by deputies.

Vinet was arrested on June 14 and is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder with a weapon, dealing in stolen property and more.

"I hope this arrest can help our victim's family begin their healing process," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "As your sheriff, I can assure you that our detectives never rest until justice is served."