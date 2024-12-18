Groundbreaking set for Wednesday for Tampa International's Airside D expansion

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport will break ground on its newest expansion for international and domestic travelers, Airside D.

The groundbreaking will start construction on the area that will eventually house 16 gates at the airport.

TPA officials said the details are still a work in progress, but the design is set to be finalized by December 2025.

According to TPA officials, Airside D will feature:



Glass boarding bridges to allow views of the airfield as passengers board and exit aircraft

Two levels plus a mezzanine for 2 airline lounges with views of the airfield and the bay

A bright and spacious international passenger arrival processing area on the first floor, accessible directly from international flights

Shoping and dining locations with 360-degree views of the gates and a high ceiling

Airside D at Tampa International Airport is forecast to cost $1.5 billion and is scheduled to open to the public in 2028.

Renderings of the new Airside D:

Hensel Phelps, HNTB Corporation and Gensler.

