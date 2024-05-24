Gold Star father reminding people the true meaning behind Memorial Day

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Monday is Memorial Day, and Gold Star families across the Tampa Bay area want to remind people what the holiday is all about: a day to remember and honor the men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty.

We spoke to Craig Gross, who lost his son, Frankie, in Afghanistan.

“Two officers were walking up my sidewalk, and I knew immediately at that moment that they were there to tell me that my son had been killed in action. You know, you never forget that,” Craig said.

He said that was a heart-wrenching day that changed his life forever. The news came on July 16, 2011, a day that was already hard for the family; 19 years earlier, on that same day, Craig's brother was also killed while serving.

“We will never know why it had to be two of our family members on the same day,” Craig said.

This Memorial Day, the Gross family wants you to remember the true meaning behind the holiday and take a moment to remember all the men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“The comradery at the beach and having a good time, that's all wonderful. That's all part of the American way," Craig said. "Fly the flag while you're out there at the beach, and fly it with purpose. Fly it with the memory of my son and all the soldiers, sailors, sons, and daughters who paid the ultimate sacrifice so that we could have our picnics."

We know this weekend may bring heavy hearts to many veterans and military families, so we spoke to Kate Danley, a licensed clinical social worker with Thriveworks.

“Their mental health is really important, and it's super important for families and loved ones to make sure they're checking in with their loved ones and making sure they get the care they need," Danley said.

To connect with a veteran crisis line responder, dial 988 and select 1.



Click here for mental health care at the VA

Click here for the Florida Veterans Support Line

Click here for the National Military Family Association

