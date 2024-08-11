Girl, 13, hit and killed by vehicle in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hillsborough County on Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, a Chevy Silverado, driven by a male 17-year-old from Gibsonton, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 41 at about 10:55 p.m.

North of Big Bend Road, the female victim, 13, of Tampa, entered the path of and was struck by the vehicle, the report stated.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was available.