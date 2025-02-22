Gasparilla Distance Classic celebrates winners from Tampa Bay and abroad

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s one of the most scenic runs in the entire country and it’s happening underway this weekend here in Tampa.

The 48th annual Gasparilla Distance Classic is more than just a single race. When you combine all the events, more than 29,000 people are lacing up their sneakers.

Saturday morning, one after another, they were greeted with a hero’s welcome as they crossed the finish line during Saturday’s 15k.

WATCH: Every racer crossing the finish line on Day 1 of the 2025 Gasparilla Distance Classic

For Canadian Mike Tate, it was a day he’ll never forget. He won the race with a time of 00:46:27:45.

“The legs hurt a lot, I had to push right to the final step, and it felt good to be done and sneak out with the win,” said Tate.

Some of these runners have been competing in the event for decades, like RJ Dorazil of Lutz, who won the Master Division, which is for people aged 40 and over.

“I like to say I have old man strength, that’s about the only thing left in my toolbox, but it’s just fun to get out there and mix it up with the young people and still say we have gas in the tank. We take it seriously, too,” said Dorazil.

Christina Welsh of St. Pete, the winner of the Women's Division, said she may have been running alone, but she felt like she had a team of supporters right alongside her.

“It’s great. I love winning local races. I love Tampa. I run Bayshore all the time, normally for training. It’s fun when everyone in the city is here all at once,” said Welsh.

Then there’s Evan Gaynor of New Mexico, who is competing in his first Gasparilla Distance Classic. He was proud to finish in the top ten.

“I first heard of this race close to 20 years ago actually, and it’s definitely one of the most famous road races in the country and the world, definitely a bucket list race,” said Gaynor.