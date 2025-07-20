Hillsborough County urging residents to take caution under heat advisory

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — With weather conditions causing it to feel like 110 degrees outside today, Hillsborough County officials warned residents about heat-related illnesses that could occur.

Hillsborough County was placed under a heat advisory on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued the advisory for the entire county from noon to 6 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to stay indoors, stay hydrated and check on vulnerable neighbors and loved ones.

The heat advisory means that dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected with a heat index up to 110 degrees throughout Hillsborough County. The heat index is what the temperature feels like.



Hillsborough County’s Office of Emergency Management and its partners will continue to monitor the situation and offer guidance to residents.



Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Without taking precautions, heat-related illnesses or even death are possible.

Residents can visit Hillsborough County’s Extreme Heat Information to learn about how to stay cool in Hillsborough County, how to stay safe during extreme heat, and more on heat-related illnesses.

People without access to adequate air conditioning can take refuge in public places, including libraries or shopping malls. Residents also can refill water bottles in county parks, libraries, or government buildings across the county.



Residents who work or spend time outside during the hottest part of the day are encouraged to take precautions. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the evening or early the next morning. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risks during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends taking frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone suffering from a heat-related illness should be moved to a cool, shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911 for immediate care.

Hillsborough County Homeless & Community Services is working with local organizations to assist the vulnerable homeless population.

Heat-related illnesses and deaths are largely preventable with proper planning, education, and action. Visit Heat.gov for information about how excessive heat affects your health and ways to reduce the impacts of extreme heat.