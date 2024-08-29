Frontier introduces daily flights from New York to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Frontier Airlines is launching 11 new routes this fall, including daily flights from Tampa to New York.

The company announced Tuesday that the flights will be available from Tampa International Airport (TPA) to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and back.

To celebrate, Frontier is offering $19 tickets for flights booked before Sept. 2. The fares will be valid for travel from Oct. 27, 2024, through Feb. 28, 2025.

Other new routes include daily flights from Orlando (MCO) to New York (JFK) and weekly flights from Sarasota (SRQ) to Cincinnati (CVG).

Find the full list of routes here.