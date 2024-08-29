Watch Now
Hillsborough County

Frontier introduces daily flights from New York to Tampa

To celebrate, tickets will be available for as low as $19
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway to take off from Denver International Airport Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
TAMPA, Fla. — Frontier Airlines is launching 11 new routes this fall, including daily flights from Tampa to New York.

The company announced Tuesday that the flights will be available from Tampa International Airport (TPA) to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and back.

To celebrate, Frontier is offering $19 tickets for flights booked before Sept. 2. The fares will be valid for travel from Oct. 27, 2024, through Feb. 28, 2025.

Other new routes include daily flights from Orlando (MCO) to New York (JFK) and weekly flights from Sarasota (SRQ) to Cincinnati (CVG).

Find the full list of routes here.

