Free fishing event for dads and kids at Tampa's Harvest Hope Park this Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all Tampa Bay fathers and father figures!

Tampa's Harvest Hope Park will host a free fishing event, "Reel Good Dads," this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The beautiful seven-acre property has a fishing pier and a lake stocked with tilapia, bass, and more.

Fishing poles and fishing tutorials will be provided.

The event, co-sponsored by the University Area CDC, will also have support booths for men, food trucks, and gift card giveaways.

