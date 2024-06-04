Free fishing event for dads and kids at Tampa's Harvest Hope Park this Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all Tampa Bay fathers and father figures!
Tampa's Harvest Hope Park will host a free fishing event, "Reel Good Dads," this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The beautiful seven-acre property has a fishing pier and a lake stocked with tilapia, bass, and more.
Fishing poles and fishing tutorials will be provided.
The event, co-sponsored by the University Area CDC, will also have support booths for men, food trucks, and gift card giveaways.
One of the Girl Scouts' mottos is to always be prepared, and a Tampa Bay Gold Award-winning Girl Scout is preparing our pets for the upcoming hurricane season.
Girl Scout creates pet disaster kits in preparation for hurricane season