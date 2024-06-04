Watch Now
Free fishing event for dads and kids at Tampa's Harvest Hope Park this Saturday

Fishing poles will be provided for a lake stocked with tilapia, bass
Sean Daly
Posted at 5:36 AM, Jun 04, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all Tampa Bay fathers and father figures!

Tampa's Harvest Hope Park will host a free fishing event, "Reel Good Dads," this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The beautiful seven-acre property has a fishing pier and a lake stocked with tilapia, bass, and more.

Fishing poles and fishing tutorials will be provided.

The event, co-sponsored by the University Area CDC, will also have support booths for men, food trucks, and gift card giveaways.

For more on "Reel Good Dads," go here.



