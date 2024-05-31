Florida voters weigh in on whether Trump's charges could sway the undecided

TAMPA, Fla — Donald Trump is now the first former president to be convicted on criminal charges. Here in Florida, we wanted to know the impacts this could have on voters considering more than three million people are registered with no party affiliation.

"I feel unsure about the future," resident Kaitlynn Wander explained.

"I would say for myself I live blissfully unaware," another resident Sommer Layman added.

What’s playing out right now with Trump being convicted on felony charges can have a significant impact locally. So can President Biden’s approval rating falling to the lowest in nearly two years, according to a Reuters poll, for the simple fact that in the state of Florida there are 3.5 million voters registered with no party affiliation.

To put things into context there are 4.3 million registered democrats and 5.2 million registered republicans, according to Florida Division of Elections.

"I could be swayed. I very easily listen to opinions so I guess if they had a very good, strong point, I would listen to that," Layman said.

As an undecided voter Layman told us she typically tries to stay out of politics. But, she said this upcoming election that could change, especially after Thursday.

"Our country is in a very scary point. So the fact that's who we’re willing to put in office again is a little scary and could be another reason I wouldn't vote. I don't necessarily like Biden and everything going on with trump is not someone I would want to put back in, but in my opinion is the better option. So, it's which one is the least worst in my opinion," Layman explained.

We asked Wander, an independent voter, if there is there anything either candidate can do to sway your vote come November.

"I dont know about swaying my vote this close to the election, but truthfully, we need to remember there are people at the heart of these changes. So the government exists to serve the people. That's what I'm looking for in a candidate. How are they treating people? Are they pushing their best interests or the best interests of us as a whole?" Wander said.

As for trump being convicted on 34 felony charges some voters said they’re not too phased.

"His donations website has already crashed as of yesterday so I think that's the biggest indicator people are reacting in a positive way for Trump," Josh McMullin said.

I asked the same question to another voter who said they all also feel unsure of the impacts Trump's guilty verdict could mean for them.

"I don't know. I'm still worried about it... I don't know if they can appeal, or how that works. I think it's scary but going in the right direction," Mike Kaiser-Sissons explained.

As for the millions of registered voters in Florida with no party affiliation some here in Tampa Bay said they still have some concerns.

"It all depends on issues and their stance on that. That would persuade me to actually vote versus trying to avoid the situation entirely," Layman said.

"I think just because the system is broken doesn't mean we can say, 'hey I don't want to participate.' I think we have to be part of the change and the improvement," Wander concluded.