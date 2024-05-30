Former President Donald Trump convicted on all charges in New York hush money trial

A New York City jury found former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 charges in a hush money trial related to an alleged scheme to avoid embarrassing stories during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The jury began deliberating on Wednesday, May 29, after receiving lengthy instructions from the judge on the law and factors they could consider while trying to come to a verdict. The New York jury deliberated for approximately 10 hours before delivering its verdict.

The two days of deliberations followed a marathon day of closing arguments in which a Manhattan prosecutor accused Trump of trying to “hoodwink” voters in the 2016 presidential election.

"The name of the game was concealment, and all roads lead inescapably to the man who benefited the most: the defendant, former President Donald Trump,” prosecutor Joshua Steinglass told jurors.

Trump's lawyer, by contrast, branded the star prosecution witness as the “greatest liar of all time” as he proclaimed his client innocent of all charges and pressed the panel for an across-the-board acquittal.

The lawyers' dueling accounts, wildly divergent in their assessments of witness credibility, Trump's culpability, and the strength of evidence, offered both sides one final chance to score points with the jury as it embarked upon the momentous and historically unprecedented task of deciding whether to convict a former president and the presumptive Republican presidential nominee ahead of the November 2024 election.

Trump faced 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, charges punishable by up to four years in prison. He has pleaded not guilty and repeatedly denied wrongdoing. (Depending on the verdict....It’s unclear whether prosecutors will seek imprisonment or if the judge would impose that punishment.)

Jurors had the option of convicting Trump of all counts, acquitting him of all counts, or delivering a mixed verdict in which he is found guilty of some charges and not others. To convict Trump, jurors must find beyond a reasonable doubt that he falsified or caused business records to be entered falsely and did so with the intent to deceive and the intent to commit or conceal another crime.

Prosecutors alleged Trump falsified business records to hide breaches of campaign finance law and a violation of a state election law alleging a conspiracy to promote or prevent an election.

The trial featured allegations that Trump and his allies conspired to stifle potentially embarrassing stories during the 2016 presidential campaign through hush money payments, including to an adult film star/director who alleged that she and Trump had sex a decade earlier. Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, told jurors that neither the actor, Stormy Daniels, nor the Trump attorney who paid her, Michael Cohen, could be trusted.

Trump repeatedly defended himself on the social media platform he owns, often criticizing the judge, the judge's family, and others. On the day jurors began deliberating, Trump called the proceeding a "Kangaroo Court!"

The prosecutor acknowledged that Daniels' account about the alleged 2006 encounter in a Lake Tahoe hotel suite, which Trump has denied, was at times “cringeworthy.” But he said the details she offered — including about the decor and what she said she saw when she snooped in Trump’s toiletry kit — were full of touchstones “that kind of ring true.”

And, he said, the story matters because it “reinforces (Trump's) incentive to buy her silence."

“Her story is messy. It makes people uncomfortable to hear. It probably makes some of you uncomfortable to hear. But that’s kind of the point,” Steinglass said. He told jurors: “In the simplest terms, Stormy Daniels is the motive.”

The payoff unfolded against the backdrop of the disclosure of a 2005 “Access Hollywood" recording in which Trump could be heard bragging about grabbing women sexually without their permission. Had the Daniels story emerged in the aftermath of the recording, it would have undermined his strategy of spinning away his words, Steinglass said.

"It’s critical to appreciate this,” Steinglass said. At the same time he was dismissing his words on the tape as “locker room talk,” Trump “was negotiating to muzzle a porn star,” the prosecutor said.

Blanche, who spoke first, sought to downplay the fallout by saying the “Access Hollywood” tape was not a “doomsday event.”

Steinglass also tried to reassure jurors that the prosecution's case did not rest solely on Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and personal fixer who paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet. Cohen later pleaded guilty to federal charges for his role in the hush money payments, as well as to lying to Congress. He went to prison and was disbarred, but his direct involvement in the transactions made him a key witness at trial.

“It’s not about whether you like Michael Cohen. It’s not about whether you want to go into business with Michael Cohen. It’s whether he has useful, reliable information to give you about what went down in this case, and the truth is that he was in the best position to know,” Steinglass said.

Though the case featured sometimes seamy discussion of sex and tabloid industry practices, the actual charges concern something decidedly less flashy: reimbursements Trump signed for Cohen for the payments.

The reimbursements were recorded as being for legal expenses, which prosecutors say was a fraudulent label designed to conceal the purpose of the hush money transaction and to illicitly interfere in the 2016 election. Defense lawyers say Cohen actually did substantive legal work for Trump and his family.

In his own hours-long address to the jury, Blanche castigated the entire foundation of the case.

He said Cohen, not Trump, created the invoices that were submitted to the Trump Organization for reimbursement, and he rejected the prosecution’s caricature of a details-oriented manager. He suggested instead that Trump was preoccupied by the presidency and not the checks he was signing. And he rejected the idea that the alleged hush money scheme amounted to election interference.

“Every campaign in this country is a conspiracy to promote a candidate, a group of people who are working together to help somebody win,” Blanche said.

As expected, he reserved his most animated attack for Cohen.

“He lied to you repeatedly. He lied many, many times before you even met him. His financial and personal well-being depends on this case. He is biased and motivated to tell you a story that is not true,” Blanche said, a reference to Cohen's relentless and often bitingly personal social media attacks on Trump and the lucrative income he has derived from books and podcasts about Trump.