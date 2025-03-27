Fire at Tampa pallet supply yard contained by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

TAMPA, Fla. — A large fire at a pallet supply yard on 4801 South 50th Street in Tampa was effectively contained Thursday afternoon by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. No injuries were reported.

According to HCFR, dispatchers received calls about the fire at 3:04 p.m., prompting a quick response from fire crews.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered “heavy, deep-seated fire” and immediately started putting it out using handlines and aerial equipment. Fire officials declared the fire under control just over one hour after arriving on the scene.

Crews are currently working to suppress hot spots lingering from the fire.

As efforts are ongoing, southbound lanes of US Highway 41 south of Madison Avenue and Pendola Point Road are closed.

Fire officials are expected to investigate the cause of the fire once the scene is fully contained.