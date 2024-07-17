Final Hillsborough School Choice and Magnet Application window now open for the 2024-2025 school year

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The final School Choice and Magnet Application window for the 2024-2025 school year in Hillsborough County is now open.

The district offers over 100 tuition-free programs, including virtual learning, IB, Montessori and STEM.

There are also K-8 options, Collegiate Academy and Career and Technical Education choices.

This is for students who want to attend a school they’re not zoned for.

This is the last chance for families who are looking for other options ahead of the new school year to apply.

The application closes Sunday, July 21, at 11:59 p.m.

