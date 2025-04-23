Deputies shoot man carrying loaded assault rifle in busy Brandon intersection

BRANDON, Fla. — A suspect is dead after deputies say he was walking around a busy Brandon intersection with a fully loaded assault rifle and refused to drop the weapon.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office stated that they received multiple calls from concerned residents who were driving near Causeway Boulevard and Providence Road around 7:20 a.m.

Callers told deputies they saw a man, the suspect, wearing full army fatigues, including an attack vest with body armor and a "headset of communication," walking around while holding a fully loaded assault rifle.

Chief Deputy Maurer said the suspect also had two magazines in his body armor.

Deputies arrived at the scene and commanded the suspect to drop his weapon multiple times, but Chief Deputy Maurer said he refused to comply. Around 7:38 a.m., the three deputies fired at the suspect, and he was killed.

HCSO said they cannot identify the suspect yet because his next of kin has not been notified, but did say he had past misdemeanor charges, including trespassing and marijuana possession. The suspect did not have any violent criminal history.

Chief Deputy Maurer added that the community is safe. The investigation is being conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.