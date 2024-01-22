Fans flock to downtown Tampa to cheer on Bucs, Lightning during dual watch party

TAMPA, Fla. — Fans flocked to downtown Tampa to cheer on the Buccaneers and the Lightning this weekend.

A couple hundred people packed the Sail Plaza as the two teams put on a joint watch party.

"I'm here just to support the Buccaneers, but more importantly, support the Lightning. We're on a five-game win streak. I think we're the best team in the NHL. I came out to show support for the city and the team!" said fan Christian Edgington.

Fans braved the colder weather to cheer on their teams.

"I go to every home game. I have season tickets. I have for about five years now. I don’t miss a single game. Go Bucs!" added another fan, Joseph Clark.

People supporting the Bucs and the Bolts told us they were just happy to support their Tampa teams together.

"Tampa loves its sports. Sports is everything to this city... It's Tampa against America!"