Summer health fair offers free screenings and resources to the community

Summer health fair offers free screenings and resources to the community
TAMPA, Fla. — A summer health fair was held Sunday in Tampa to give people free health screenings and more.

The fair was supported by the University Area CDC and hosted by the Victor Crist Community Center.

People were screened to see if they were diabetic, and disaster resources were available, too.

“People who don’t have insurance, they can still get assistance at USF. So we’re letting people know of resources like that, definitely think you should check it out,” said Julian Gines, community engagement and outreach manager.

More than a dozen area medical businesses and agencies helped sponsor the fair.

