Tampa resident killed in West Bank while defending family from mob

American citizen, Sayfollah Musallet, was 20 years old when his family said he was attacked and killed by a violent mob of Israeli settlers while defending his loved ones and home. He worked at a Tampa ice cream shop.

There will be a memorial service for him on Sunday in Tampa.