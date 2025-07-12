TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa resident was recently killed while visiting family in West Bank.
Tampa resident killed in West Bank while defending family from mob
American citizen, Sayfollah Musallet, was 20 years old when his family said he was attacked and killed by a violent mob of Israeli settlers while defending his loved ones and home. He worked at a Tampa ice cream shop.
There will be a memorial service for him on Sunday in Tampa.
New law now in effect that requires Florida school staff to be trained to use EpiPens
As of July 1, a new law is now in effect to help students with severe allergies. These allergies face significant challenges in school settings.
