Driver dies after colliding with tractor-trailer sticking out from driveway

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after his car collided with a tractor-trailer that was sticking out from a driveway early Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 23-year-old victim was traveling south on US-301 in a BMW 328i around 1 a.m.

While driving, he failed to see a tractor-trailer parked in a private driveway at Gulf Coast Thermo King on US-301 South, which was partially sticking out into the road.

The BMW then collided with the tractor-trailer, and the victim died at the scene. The tractor-trailer's driver, a 26-year-old man, was uninjured.