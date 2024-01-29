Driver arrested for DUI after pedestrian killed in crash, Tampa Police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police arrested a man for a DUI after he allegedly crashed into a pedestrian with a pickup truck on Adamo Drive early Monday morning.

TPD said at 2:50 a.m., Mical Scott, 23, was driving his 2015 Chevrolet pickup on East Adamo Drive. A 24-year-old man was walking on the roadway when Scott struck the pedestrian with his truck.

Police said the pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

TPD said Scott was evaluated by officers, placed under arrest for a DUI, and transported to Falkenburg Road Jail.

The eastbound lanes of Adamo Drive were blocked while police investigated and reopened shortly before 7 a.m.