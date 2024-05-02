Detroit couple encouraging others to chase their dreams as their Tampa business takes off

TAMPA, Fla — There's a quintessential quote so many of us have heard and often shake off—"follow your dreams."

But one Tampa couple told ABC Action News it's advice they take very seriously.

"She got off from work. It was probably like an hour and a half later, deep into sitting on the couch and watching Netflix. She hit me with 'I want to start an entertainment company,'" said Sean Foster.

"Let's move! Let's go! All the way across [the country] to Florida,'" said Justine Foster.

That dream carried them from Detroit to Tampa where they launched their business—Just Us Productions—in 2019.

"We didn't see anyone together or like a couple having everything all under one roof," said Justine.

And they haven't looked back since.

Right now, the Fosters offer DJ services, instant print photography, mobile karaoke, and a photo booth disguised as a mirror.

For them, their business model is based on creating lasting memories.

"You can go anywhere and get anything we service. But what we bring is just magical moments that you'll think about two weeks from now, twenty years from now, two months from now. And it's those things that we provide," said Sean.

And it's a labor of love rooted in a dream that the Fosters are encouraging others to follow.

"What I would say to people in this time right now, is please continue to dream. Dream big! Don't hold nothing back. You are dead longer than you're alive!" said Justine.