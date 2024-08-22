Deputy arrested for recording people using the bathroom at his house: TPD

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy was arrested for allegedly recording people using the bathroom at his home.

According to HCSO, on May 6, the Tampa Police Department started investigating a cyber tip. Through an investigation, TPD said they found that Justin DiBiase, 26, was illegally recording victims in the bathroom of his home in June 2021.

HCSO said that police investigators found that DiBiase placed the camera in the direction of the toilet and the shower to record explicit videos of two victims.

DiBiase is a deputy on the DUI unit and was hired in March of 2021. HCSO said that DiBiase had no significant disciplinary history.

"Deputies are sworn to protect and serve our community, but behind closed doors, he was a criminal himself. We hold our deputies to the highest standards, and when one falls so far from those standards, it is our duty to ensure they face the full weight of their consequences," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

HCSO said that DiBiase turned himself into jail and was charged with video voyeurism.