Deputies investigating murder-suicide involving New Tampa neighbors

NEW TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a murder-suicide that occurred in New Tampa on Wednesday evening.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at a home on Royal Forest Drive around 6:31 p.m. after receiving a 911 call.

When they arrived, they found Steven Glantz, 67, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

During an investigation, deputies found that surveillance video in the area showed a person walking up to the victim’s home. Then, multiple gunshots were heard, and the same person was seen leaving on foot.

HCSO searched the area and found Timothy Lobianco, 66, nearby with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said Glantz and Lobianco were neighbors, but the cause of the shooting remains unknown.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this unimaginable loss,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This tragic event serves as a painful reminder of the devastating effects of senseless violence on our community. HCSO is committed to supporting the grieving families as they navigate this incredibly difficult time.”