Deputies investigating after 64-year-old woman stabbed in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla — Deputies are investigating after a woman was stabbed in Brandon early Monday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they received a 911 call that reported the stabbing around 4:40 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, the 64-year-old victim was pronounced dead.

"Our hearts ache for the loss of this victim, and our thoughts are with her loved ones during this difficult time," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives are working tirelessly to find the suspect responsible for this tragic loss. Rest assured, we won't rest until we bring justice to the victim and her family."

Detectives said they believe this is an isolated incident and the public isn't in danger. This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident can call HCSO at 813-247-8200.