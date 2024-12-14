Deputies: 19-year-old among 17 people arrested in Hillsborough County joint operation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly 20 people, including a 19-year-old, were arrested on Friday during a joint operation conducted by Hillsborough County authorities officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it worked with the Tampa Police Department and Florida Department of Corrections in the operation on Dec. 13 to combat recent crime trends across the local area.

During the operation, 17 people were arrested. Authorities also conducted 146 traffic stops and seized two guns and $1,400, HCSO said.

Nineteen-year-old Brandon Landaverde was among those arrested after deputies found a loaded gun inside his car during a traffic stop near North 15th Street and East Fowler Avenue in Tampa. Further investigation showed that Landaverde was a three-time convicted felon and violated his probation.

He is facing multiple charges, including carrying a concealed firearm and a felon in possession of a firearm.

"These results highlight the importance of proactive partnerships between agencies to keep our community safe," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "By working together, we're making it clear that illegal activity has no place in Hillsborough County."

Deputies said the investigation of the operation remains ongoing.