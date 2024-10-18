Debris catches fire at scrap yard in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters were called to a scrap yard in Tampa after debris caught fire early Friday morning.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said they received multiple 911 calls reporting heavy smoke and flames at Scrap King, located at 5020 Dover Street, around 6:21 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found multiple large piles of scrap material engulfed in flames across the property.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in under an hour. There were no reported injuries.

This is the third debris-related fire after Hurricane Milton tore through the Tampa Bay area.

On Thursday, a two-alarm fire broke out in St. Petersburg, forcing a neighborhood to evacuate. Early reports suggested the presence of hurricane debris containing flammable insulation, motors, and batteries may have contributed to the ignition.

Additionally, Trademark Metals Recycling, a scrap metal recycling business in Clearwater, caught fire. The cause? Appliance debris left behind by the recent hurricanes.

Officials said the cause of Friday's fire is still under investigation.