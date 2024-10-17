St. Pete Fire Rescue working to stop 2-alarm fire at facility

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Fire Rescue said they are working on a two-alarm debris fire at a facility in St. Pete on Thursday afternoon.
Officials said crews were working on the fire at 2550 30th Avenue N. after receiving a call around 2 p.m. St. Pete Fire said the business was evacuated and no one was injured.
Firefighters also evacuated a nearby neighborhood as a precaution due to smoke-related air quality issues.
