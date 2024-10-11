Appliance debris causes fire at Clearwater scrap metal recycling business

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A fire broke out at a Clearwater scrap metal recycling business on Friday afternoon.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue and nearby agencies are currently on scene at Trademark Metals Recycling on Gentry Drive. It broke out around 12:12 p.m.

Public safety officials said this fire was caused by appliance debris from the recent hurricanes. They added that the fire will burn for a "long time."

Officials reminded residents that hazardous materials must be properly disposed of. Residents can take hazardous chemicals and items to Pinellas County Solid Waste for proper recycling and disposal. Residents can drop materials off at the Household Hazardous Waste Center at 2855 109th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg.

Large lithium-ion batteries, such as car batteries, lawnmower batteries and E-bike batteries affected by the storm, must be disposed of by a private-sector recycling company.

The county also holds household chemical collection events on select Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 29582 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.