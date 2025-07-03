PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — With rain in our forecast, the City of St. Pete Beach is trying to reduce possible flooding.

It's been an ongoing issue in certain areas around the beach, and crews are now taking action.

City of St. Pete Beach prepares for potential flooding this weekend

The City of St. Pete Beach is installing pumps around the area to prevent possible flooding this weekend.

"For heavy rainfall, it's been more often now," said Ana Piernavieja, who lives on St. Pete Beach.

For residents on St. Pete Beach, flooding is no stranger.

"Every year you can see the grass goes a little higher but the water still finds its way over here, no matter what happens, we are just not high enough," said Carlos Lerma who also lives on the beach.

Ana Piernavieja said that flooding after a small rainfall has worsened over the years, and sometimes it prevents people from leaving their homes.

"Your daily life is disturbed, that's what it is, there are things you have to do that you can't do anymore, I cannot imagine people with kids," said Piernavieja.

She said residents have been asking for infrastructure changes since Hurricane Helene devastated their homes last year…with flood waters reaching incredible heights.

"You can actually interview everybody here on the street and you will still feel the stress from last year," said Piernavieja.

And as we enter Fourth of July weekend, with heavy rain in the forecast, the City of St. Pete Beach is trying to help.

"I just hope it's not too big of a tropical storm, it's just a rain event, and we can all relax because we are all on our nerves and hypersensitive for what we are going through," said Lerma.

Crews are out near the Don Cesar neighborhood installing pumps to help reduce rising water from rain.

In Pass A Grille and throughout the City of St. Pete Beach, utilities crews are doing maintenance at the stormwater lift stations to reduce the risk of overflows during the storms this weekend.

"For the rain, I would say, yes, it will definitely help. But for major events… not a chance," said Piernavieja.

Despite the efforts to prevent flooding, neighbors want to see a more permanent fix.

"We have to find a solution but that solution is tough," said Piernavieja.

City officials are also suggesting that residents clean out storm drains near their homes to help prevent flooding.