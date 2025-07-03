Local couple prepares to compete in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

TAMPA, Fla. — The Fourth of July is full of traditions like fireworks, barbecues, and who can forget the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York.

This year, a Tampa Bay area couple is back competing with the hopes of bringing another title back to “Champa Bay!”

Miki Sudo and Nick Wehry are known as “The Hungry Couple.”

The pair competed last year at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, where Sudo won the women’s contest, claiming her tenth title. She also set a world record by eating 51 hot dogs in ten minutes.

ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with the couple before the competition about how they prepare, what it takes to stay fit, and more.

