Death investigation underway after man's body found in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are looking into a death after a man's body was found Thursday morning.
Police said officers responded to the area of North 48th Street and East 26th Avenue shortly after 7 a.m., when they found the man's body.
This is an ongoing investigation.
“This is just an insult.”
Florida’s new budget includes millions of dollars in pay raises for Florida Highway Patrol troopers after the state agency has struggled to fill positions and retain troopers. But an FHP advocate says the raises don’t go far enough.
“This is just an insult,” FHP advocate says Florida highway trooper raises don’t go far enough