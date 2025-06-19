Watch Now
Death investigation underway after man's body found in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are looking into a death after a man's body was found Thursday morning.

Police said officers responded to the area of North 48th Street and East 26th Avenue shortly after 7 a.m., when they found the man's body.

This is an ongoing investigation.

