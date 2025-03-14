Criminal complaint filed against man accused of shooting victim in Tampa club

TAMPA, Fla. — A criminal complaint was filed against a Brevard County man who allegedly shot a victim inside a Tampa club in February.

According to the complaint, in the early morning hours of February 1, three people, including 21-year-old Phillip Johnson, drove from Brevard County to Tampa wearing all black clothing and ski masks. They were also armed with rifles and handguns.

Officials said after they arrived in Tampa, they went to the Dreams Club near Ybor City, where they demanded money from the victim. Johnson then shot the victim in the face.

Acting United States Attorney Sara C. Sweeney said the complaint is charging Johnson with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, robbery, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

If Johnson is convicted, he will face a minimum of 10 years up to life in federal prison.