Cold weather shelters opening in Hillsborough County for 4 nights this week

As temperatures are expected to drop below 40 degrees with wind chills even lower this week, Hillsborough County said it will open cold weather shelters for four nights.

The shelters also are open to residents who live in homes without adequate heat and who are unable to find other accommodations.

All shelters will take in people from 6 until 8 p.m. unless they reach capacity before that time.

The shelters are located at:



Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park, 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

Hyde Park United Methodist Church at The Portico, 500 W Platt St, Tampa, FL 33606

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope, 212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594

Amazing Love Ministries, 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33605

Metropolitan Ministries said the group would supply a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with children, but pre-registration is required for motel vouchers. Families with children should call 813-209-1176 for more information.