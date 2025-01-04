Cold shelters opening in Hillsborough County Saturday night

With temperatures expected to dip to 40 degrees, Hillsborough County will open cold weather shelters for the homeless tonight.

The shelters also are open to residents who live in homes without adequate heat who are unable to find other accommodations.

The National Weather Service expects local temperatures to dip to or below 40 degrees with wind chill in Hillsborough tonight, county officials said.

Shelter organizers are expecting high demand with limited capacity, so residents who need a warm place to stay are encouraged to use all resources like friends and family as a first option.

All shelters will take in people from 6 until 8 p.m. unless they reach capacity.

The shelters are located at:

· Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park, 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

· *Hyde Park United Methodist Church at The Portico, 1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

· Tampa Bay Mission of Hope, 212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594

· Amazing Love Ministries, 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33605

All congregate shelters are reserved for adults only.

Metropolitan Ministries is supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children.

Pre-registration is required for motel vouchers.

Phone lines will be open Saturday, Jan. 4, until 5 p.m. Families with minor children should call 813-209-1176.